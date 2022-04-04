America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.92

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATAX. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

