American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

