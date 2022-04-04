American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.59

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 3764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

