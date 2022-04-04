American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 329,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $114.44 and a 1-year high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Financial Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

