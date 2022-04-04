American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

