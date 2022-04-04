American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Down 4.6%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.38 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 2,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

