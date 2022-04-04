American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 183,508 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company has a market cap of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 224.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $3,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.