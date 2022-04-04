Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

FOLD stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

