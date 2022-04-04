AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $885.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.