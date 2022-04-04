Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.87

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

