Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $90.27 million and $12.00 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00017315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,150,199 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

