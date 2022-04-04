Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amplifon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

