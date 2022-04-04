Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 840,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

