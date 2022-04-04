Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 16,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,669,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

