Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.