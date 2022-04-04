Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will report $21.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

