Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.55 on Monday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Nokia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

