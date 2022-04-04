Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 4th (ARCO, AVTR, AVVIY, BAX, BEP, BLND, CROX, DCT, DGX, GFI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 4th:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have SEK 190 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 225.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00.

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.