Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $59.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,993 shares of company stock worth $26,304,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,934,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

