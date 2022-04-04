Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 4th (ADYEY, BILL, CYBR, FIS, FISV, FLT, FLYW, FORG, GPN, MQ)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 4th:

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Adyen alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of. KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.