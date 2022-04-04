Analysts Offer Predictions for Centogene’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centogene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNTG. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $4.25 on Monday. Centogene has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Centogene by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.