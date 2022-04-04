Analysts Offer Predictions for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Mengniu Dairy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $55.36 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

