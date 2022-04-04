Analysts Offer Predictions for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Mengniu Dairy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
