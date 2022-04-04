Analysts Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

