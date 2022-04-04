Analysts Set Expectations for Core & Main, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Core & Main in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

