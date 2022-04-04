Analysts Set Expectations for Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.40. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

