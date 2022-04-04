Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP):

4/1/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/24/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/1/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

2/23/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HEP opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

