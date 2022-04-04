Analyzing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taoping and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -56.68% -40.77% -10.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taoping and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Porch Group has a consensus price target of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 189.99%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Taoping.

Risk and Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $11.06 million 2.03 -$17.69 million N/A N/A Porch Group $192.43 million 3.73 -$106.61 million ($1.26) -5.81

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Summary

Taoping beats Porch Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taoping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

