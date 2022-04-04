Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 312,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,331,351 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.21.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

