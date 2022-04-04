Andrew Hertz Bowman Sells 833 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $20,833.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CUBI stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 587,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

