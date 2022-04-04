Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report $436.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.20 million and the lowest is $428.27 million. Angi reported sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.