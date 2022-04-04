Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 9.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 29,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,562,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

