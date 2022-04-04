AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,732,798 shares.The stock last traded at $24.33 and had previously closed at $24.47.

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

