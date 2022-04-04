Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 5.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 41,592,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,690,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £17.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.94.
About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)
