Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.