Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

