Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $701,320.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00027254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $230.54 million and approximately $701,320.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.