Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AON by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

