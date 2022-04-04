Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AON by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $326.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $331.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

