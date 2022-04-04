APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of APA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in APA by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

