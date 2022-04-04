Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.34

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

