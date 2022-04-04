Aphria (TSE:APHA) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.
Aphria Company Profile (TSE:APHA)
