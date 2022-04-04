API3 (API3) Price Reaches $5.43 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, API3 has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00011787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $200.49 million and approximately $72.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

