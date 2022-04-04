Apollon Limassol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $335,564.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $886,082.56 and approximately $335,564.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00005774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00206965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00409132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

