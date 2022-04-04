Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.69. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

