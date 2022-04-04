Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.34. 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 582,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

