Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,271,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

