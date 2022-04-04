Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

