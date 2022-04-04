Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85,254 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $198,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

