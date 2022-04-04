Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $185.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $185.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,209,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

