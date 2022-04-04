Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 193.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

